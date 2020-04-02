NEW AMBASSADOR – Rihanna receives special honors in his home

If good Rihanna is one of the stars of the world’s most sought-after. Recently, she received a official role as an official of the government in your home country, Barbados.

Considering that the singer / actress / businesswoman / philanthropist, is the citizen of the most famous in the country, Rihanna he received the official title Ambassador extraordinary and Attorney.

Its special task is the promotion of “education, tourism and investment for the island is”. And in spite of that the singer 32 years old, already has much to celebrate in your life, he felt extremely honored, makes his country represented.

According To The Blast, Rihanna said, that he honoured extremely to pull that into consideration, the role, and mentioned how every citizen of Barbados has a part to play:

“I could not be more proud of the acquisition of such a prestigious title in my home country. Everyone has to play his role in these ongoing efforts, and I am ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with the Prime Minister to invent Mottley and his team, Barbados”.

The pop star is not represented too shy, her hometown, and she has mentioned countless times, proud of their heritage over the many successful years of his career.

For his part, Prime Minister of Barbados Love Mia Mottleyin addition, the CEO of Fenty language: “Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in his philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. Your patriotism shows in the way that you back in this country, and still houses the island as their home”.

“Also, it has been shown, apart from his success as an icon of pop, a great vision, creative and cunning in the economy. Therefore, it is appropriate to use, and we are able to Barbados to play the role of the ultimate, while we “transform “”. To say continued, Mottley.

During the week, Rihanna together with other artists, since some of the donations to help in the fight against the Covid-19 in the United States, and through his Foundation “Clara Lionel Foundation”the artist of the “Diamond” has delivered more than $5 million in inputs for hospitals in need.

Starting with your home, a part of the money of the entrepreneur was already in place for the purchase of respiratory protection masks, and 700,000 dollars of the donation will be used to attempt the improvement of the sanitary conditions in the Caribbean, where the first cases of the coronavirus.

