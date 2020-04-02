Old Belgian with COVID-19 moved the world with the death, according to the cede of your fan

“I don’t want to ventilate artificially. Guárdenla for younger patients. I have a good life now,” said Suzanne Hoylaerts the doctors are the same as in the hospital. His family could not terminate once.

The crisis has coronavirus conducted around the world with serious problems to all systems of the hospitals have seen, challenged dramatically the product of a pandemic that does not discriminate.

In the middle of the serious claims medical products from the growing number of patients, the sick, known to the moving story of a woman of 90 years, lost his life in Belgium after the decision for the waiver of your respiration in favor of the younger patients.

“I don’t want to ventilate artificially. Guárdenla for younger patients. I have a good life now,” said Suzanne Hoylaerts the doctors are the same as in the hospitalaccording to the report of his daughter, the newspaper Het Let Nieuws.

This broke my heart.. 💔 Belgian woman, Suzanne Hoylaerts aged 90, this of #Covid_19 after refusing a ventilator, telling her doctors, “Save it for the youngest (who need it most” (bridge), I ‘ ve already had a beautiful life.” Not all #Heroes wear capes ! pic.twitter.com/NqxcaSXANT — Inder Singh (@InderSingh_Uk) March 31, 2020

“Don’t cry, did everything we could do. I had a good life,” said the woman, after your noble gesture, moments before you die.

In Belgium, your admirable attitude, was much appreciated, while on the inner side of the family, the hopelessness is, on the whole, in view of the impossibility of a funeral and not an act of fire. “I could not say good-bye,” said her daughter is very frightened by the situation that you are in front of his family.