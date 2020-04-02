Rihanna promises 5 million dollars to help dollars, Barbados

According to TMZ, the singer Rihanna would have donated $ 5 million to help the various countries through the crisis of the coronavirus. Within these countries, Haiti and Malawi, as well as in her native Barbados. The last country promised 700,000 usd to mechanical fans.

The media reported that Rihanna is the donations through their Foundation, ” Clara Lionel. The money will also be used to support banks, from local foods, to buy medical equipment for doctors and nurses in the first row, and the evidence that in poor countries such as Haiti and Malawi.

Part of the donation of $ 5 million from the singer to support the purchase of more fans for Barbados, where, reported two new cases of Covid-19 this week, what is the total number of island six.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has announced that the pop star has been offered $ 1.4 million-dollar-Barbados dollar to the purchase of fans.

Rihanna has a long history of work-the Ambassador of their country of origin. In the year 2018, it was host to “Ambassador extraordinary and Plenipotentiary”, a role includes the promotion of education, tourism and investment. Following a series of roles of ambassadors from Barbados, Rihanna has had, including one for the culture in the year 2008.

