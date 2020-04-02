Rihanna was the cover of Vogue, and gave details on his upcoming album

The singer Rihanna is working on a new studio album, and gradually the delivery details, such as the new hard drive.

Last Friday, the 27. in March, the singer of the premiere of “Believe It”, a collaboration with the rapper “party Nextdoor” marked his return to the music title, and generates various comments pointed to more information about their ninth studio album.

The singer confirmed that it’s a hard drive that will various music genres and counts on the participation of Pharrell in the production. This week, Rihanna was on the cover of Vogue, and mentioned in an interview that the dvd can not be defined. “I feel that I have no limits. What I have done it all. I have all the hits, all genres have tested and now I am open for everything. I can do what I want”.

“I don’t want to understand that my hard disks as if they were tables topic. There are no rules. Is not formatted. It is simply good music, and when I get excited me, what I’m going to,” he said. “I can’t tell you when I start it, but I am way into my music”, in detail confirms that there is still no release date set.