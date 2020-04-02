Selena Gomez and JLO are present in a new topic Anuel AA, but not as we | music

The music has us cooperation information given to the rich and surprising. The river with Tyga, J Balvin with The Black Eyed Peas, Karol G, and Nicki Minaj… and tell so countless connections with music. But if you thought that was all, what were the music for you is completely wrong.

We are confident that, by 2020, continue to regalándonos hear real treasures for our ears, but it seems that we wait, if we want to, Anuel AA, Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez one and the same topic. On 1. april, Karol G shared an Instagram Story in which focused on the screen of the computer, where anyone can be a recording of a song seemed to be. This was someone Anuel AA had the title of ” the theme, such as “JLO Selena Gomez”.

Soon, his followers started to flood the social networks and reactions of all kinds. Of course, such rank seemed to have the required declarations on this issue, the cooperation of the year. But Karol G not a long time to clarify the misunderstandings: “Not now! The shooting on Emma, it was a song where the mentioned, and they got this name that I, if I the storie”, pointed out in his Twitter account.

Not now ! The shooting on Emma, it was a song where the mentioned, and they got this name that I, if I the storie 😅 — KAROL G (@karolg) April 1, 2020

Bad news for the supporters of the Puerto ricaners. It seems that we wait to hear, this union vote is surprising. Yes, we are not surprised that this attention came in the eyes of the two artists and to accept the indirect suggestion of the singer.

However, what is not to us clear that the reference is prepared in Latin already, new songs and, although they sound, as we hope, JLO and Selena Gomez, you will be in one of them, indirectly but. As the title of this topic? But no matter the title you assign to him, as irrumpirá have done in the charts as it is with everything that is published.

Because Yes, Anuel AA turned everything into gold, from your study. Proof of this are topics such as China, Secret or Addictive. Admit it, at least such part of the playlist of your favorite songs, or what have you on the dance floor. It is brrrrr!