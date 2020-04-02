Selena Gomez announces donation of medical material for coronavirus hospital, where he was the renal transplant values | ideas

Selena Gomez would like to thank the staff of the hospital, which previously was hospitalized. The singer, 27-year-old reported, you would make a donation Los Angeles Cedars Sinai, a medical center, where he received a kidney transplant.

The ad was made by a publication in social networks, in which the artist expressed his gratitude for the attention he during his stay, and declares that the amount would be for the purchase of masks and respirators, in the fight against the coronavirus.

“I am very grateful for to worry about any of the medical professionals, they offer their health, that of others. Wants to pour, to Sinai to Cedars, because without masks, and fans. They take such good care of me, now is the turn of to me, to you my gratitude,” he wrote on Twitter.

Although Selena Gomez has not announced the exact amount would nosocomio, thousands of users showed their admiration for the gesture and stressed the interest of the artist for the well-being of the medical staff during the pandemic.

The ease, medical thanked for the contribution of the former spouse of Justin Bieber. “Thanks for the support to our heroes,” reads one on the platform.

Why Selena Gomez received a kidney transplant?

Almost 3 years back, the American artist common, who had undertaken a surgical procedure as a result of the Lupus disease. The disease has affected some of their organs, and in the course of a few months experienced kidney failure.

On social platforms, confirmed that one of her best friends agreed to be made by a transplant that saved her life.

“There are no words for my gratitude to you, my beautiful friend, Francia Raisa. She has to make a sacrifice, and has given me the gift more valuable than the day’s your kidney,” wrote Selena Gomez Instagram.