Selena: the movie with Jennifer Lopez shows of her career, and murder

Selena, the film about the singer of music, tex-mex, Selena Quintanilla, shows that your career and murderpremiere on may 21. March 1997 and managed 3 unique facts: his career Jennifer Lopez to be a star at all, it was found that the audience was latino, had a yielder point of interest from the major studios in Hollywood and transformed the figure Selena in a cultural phenomenon in the latino community in the United States. In short, a myth.

Produced by Warner Bros., who did not hesitate, moved Edward James Olmos in the role of Abraham Quintanilla, father of Selena, who grew up in the vicinity of US$80 million euros and confirmed the undying love, fanaticism and admiration continues to attract Selena.

Where do you see the movie Selena

The movie Selena you can see in the streaming service Amazon Prime Video. And on Monday, the 6. april (19.30 to 22 hrs.) and on Wednesday, the 8. april (17: 30 hours and 19.57 hours), Cable Sent Flow on poster to his subscribers about the chain of TCM, the channel 318.



Relationship were a waste. Edward James Olmos is the father of Selena Jennifer Lopez makes.

The murder of Selena

In the film, the murder of Selena is told a more symbolic meaning. You can see the ambulance, by the body of Selena to the hospital, while various news broadcasts by the communication of the events.

The scenes with alternate Yolanda Saldivarthe murderer, anchored in the van with the flea, surrounded by the police and refused to leave, with stirring criminal in the hand.

The sequence ends with Selena lay on the stretcher in the ambulance, and his hand fell from her body and let go with his last sigh, the ring, the own Yolanda had given him.

But reality knows no poetry.



Selena and her murderer, Yolanda Saldívar.

According to records dead Selena be explained at 13:05, 31. March 1995. Before and after a strong discussion with Yolanda Saldívar, President of his fan club and devenida in your personal assistant and sales manager for their fashion brand, receives a shot in the back. A single shot to the right side of his back, with his death, though not immediately.

The 11.48 o’clock were in the morning and after the impact, was driving about 100 meters away from the rooms of the motels in which they found themselves, up to the Desk, where she pointed to their murderous and fell unconscious. The trail of blood, the wound Selena was, so his step in the direct path of the 158 rooms of the hotel Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas showed.

Data sheet

SELENA. 1997. United States Of America. Address: Gregory Nava. Main Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, Constance Marie, Jon Seda, Lupe Ontiveros, Jackie Guerra, Jacob Vargas, Alexander Meneses. Screenplay: Gregory Nava. Music: Dave Grusin. Photo: Edward Lachman. Duration: 168 minutes. Language: English and German. Production and distribution: Warner Bros. Fundraising in the cinema: 80 million us dollar.

Even today , the fanaticism of Selena Quintanilla, who remembers “the Queen of Texas music”, is still intact.

A musical drama, and with very good music, the ending of evil, because it is the true story of Selena Quintanilla, ended with his murder in a motel in Texas when he was a star in the latino music, only I was 23 years old and he already had 2 major awards as a singer: el Texano Music Awards for best singer and Grammy in 1993 for best music album of the Mexican-American Live!.

A young Jennifer Lopez was chosen to be the main role in a film that would definitely the reputation of the acting and the singing. Does not affect to simple, clear. To tell a myth, because he to the myth, before they reach their incredible murder and the public, both in Latin, as an American, was a complex challenge in the late 90s. But beyond that, there was the real life of Selena full of complexity. His talent of his own father, Abraham Quintanilla (played by the talented Edward James Olmos) discovers the relationship between them had tortuosidades such as the prohibition of parental, plays a role of the guitarist of the band, Chris Perez (role Jon Seda), who, despite his talent, he ended ” by the band papa those took over.



Jennifer Lopez and a moving memory of Selena Quintanilla in social networks.

But Selena was Selena from the source: he held her relationship with Cris, and married her secretly in the year 1992 with the love of his life. A life, it was better, when the Chairman of his fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, who also drove with all of its boutiques, but you about 200 thousand dollars, had been stolen decided to simulate a shot casual, and kill, to not end enjuiciada of embezzlement. Played by Lupe Ontiveros, who ended up in the film, directed by Gregory Nava, in reality, the failure of imprisonment to life, today at age 59.

The actor is Jacob Vargas, closes the list of roles to be difficult, as A. B. Quintanilla, the brother of Selena, and who composed the greatest hits of his sister, as Forbidden love, Like the flower, and to me is no more. A film on an emotional level, without the distance of the facts (was already in theaters, two years after the death), but met and exceeded, with the evocation of an artist that much, too much, in his career, but his hundreds of thousands of fans still worship, such as someone fully alive.