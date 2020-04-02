So he was going to call the new album of Lana del Rey

Lana del Rey he did something incredible. The celebrity, who launched his more new albumjust reveal a great secret. And is that, the singer showed a video you can see the artist discussing the names of your album: Norman F*cking Rockwell!

In the video, which was uploaded in Twitter, you can listen to Lana del Rey talking with your producer Jack Antonoff. During the talk, you can hear both of you talking about other names for the albumas Birland and Birld World.

Though, and very lucky, or Birland or Birld World came to be the name of the albumbecause had it been, the disk would not have had the same impact that obtained with the name of Norman F*cking Rockwell! Without a doubt, a title that will be a part of history as one of the best names of a music album.