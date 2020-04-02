‘Spirit’ by Beyoncé is the new single for ‘The Lion King’

The whole world is looking forward to the new production of Disney: “The lion king’. If you threw, ‘Spirit’ of Beyoncéoriginal song part of the soundtrack for the film.

The American singer had us as an experiment with the classic ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’ that we can hear, in a commercial for the television. Now, if you are a new song only the fans want either 19 July, the date for the premiere of the remake.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEnHD74iQPw(/embed)

‘The lion king’ had compiled its premire in the Usa a few days ago, where we finally saw the entire cast, in the Dolby Theatre is located in Hollywood. Where we can admire the beauty of Beyoncé in a beautiful dress, the silver next to the star of the live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’, Halle Bailey.

The singer lent his voice for the role of ‘Nala’, is partners with the singer Donald Glover, who ‘Simba’.

On the same day of the movie premiere, a special album launches, produced by Beyoncé called ‘The Lion King: The Poison’. As if that is not already on the 11 would be. July begins, is another material to the record company with songs from the iconic original film from Disney.

With African influences, R&B and pop, ‘Spirit’ was written by Beyonce, Ilya Salmanzadeh and Timothy McKenzie. So you close your eyes and enjoy it comes to the big screen the remake of the live-action classic from Disney.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXblqtzy_tE(/embed)