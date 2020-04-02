Taylor Swift shows off her battle with the eating disorder, in the “Miss Americana”

Taylor Swift insured have suffered an eating disorder, in her documentary Miss Americana. The singer revealed that her stop came with the meal to believe to the point that you could fall into a swoon, on the stage and think that what I did was normal.

In the film, which premiered on Thursday in the Festival of the Sundancethe composer of 30 years, told, made lists of what she ate, exercised often, and reduced its size, quoted by The Guardian.

“I don’t believe that, you know, you do, if you do it gradually. There’s always a standard of beauty that does not satisfy you. Because if you get it thin enough, you don’t have the ass that we all want, but if you don’t have enough weight to have a rear, then your stomach is enough level. All iodine****is not feasible, ” said the singer of the “Boy London”.

Swift also he confessed to criticise that currently, the fight against the impulses of his own body and tried not to look at photos of yourself, because you shoot so that your disease. “It is not a good look for me, photos of me every day,” he said. Although that holds “only happens sometimes, and I’m not proud of it.”

“Tends to desencadenarme, either a photo of me where I feel that my belly looked much too bigor someone said I looked pregnant or something. And that makes me die of hunger a littleyou eat,” he said.

Taylor Swift thinks about her last relationship with food

The star told Variety in an interview, that he is on the food in the same psychology, the everything else in your life. “If someone on the head, which is checked, as well. If I have a penalty, what is as bad,” she said.

He stressed that the praise received for her slim figure, you will feel that what I did was right. “And what I saw as a slap on the head. What is often enough, and you begin, for all to praise and punishment, including of your own body“, meditated.

“I thought, I should think, I would faint, at the end of a show, or in the middle of it,” he explained.

Now she is aware of that “if you eat food, you have energy, you strengthenyou can do all of these shows and you will not feel exhausted”.

