The confessions of Rihanna: she wants to mother you soon, and fame leads to fear | people

Rihanna has the main role in recent weeks for a number of reasons. First, since the first stars to donate was a lot of money through the crisis of the coronavirus. The singer from Barbados offered five million dollars by the Foundation, ” Clara Lionel, organization, created by the artist in 2012, for banks, food, medical material and research the vaccine. Days after her name in the headlines took, because, after three years of pause, the music, the interpreter Umbrella has a new song together with the rapper canadian party Nextdoor, disappointed many of his followers, and they longed for the return of their idol. Though Believe it it is only a cooperation and not their own work, the admirers of the singer have criticized that Rihanna post their vote, only two “sets of insignificant” in the whole single. And, finally, the artist is again in the news from his last interview with the British edition of Vogue,, this is a cover, and in between other revelations, confirmed, terminated their relationship with the billionaire Arabia Hassam Jadeel and supports that you want to be a mom.

The journalist Afua Hirsch wondered, what do you see yourself in ten years, Rihanna will be clear. “I know that I’ll want to live differently. In ten years, I’m 42 and I’m getting old. I’ll children, three or four,” he admits. Is aware that your schedule as a successful business woman and fashion cosmetic and singer has hardly allowed him time for your personal life and in november of last year, gave a Deposit, and surprised everyone when he announced, via their social networks, decided to temporarily be withdrawn. “Excuse me. This year has been too intense and now I work in what is known as the balance. I’ll be back soon”, – wrote in his Instagram. Then, speculation about a possible pregnancy of the artist next to your partner, the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, who went with him, starting in 2017, but which was never confirmed and at the beginning of this year reported that the singer and the businessman had rebuffed their relationship.

Now, in his interview with Vogue UK, Rihanna confirmed. “You do not have to tolerate a lot of time to that shit, you know? If she is overwhelmed, you ought to cut start with the things,” she says in reference to Jameel, however, provides more details. However, his partner is not a brake for the artist in your desire to try the maternity. “I feel that the company like to say to me: ‘Oh, you just…’ you underestimate the mother, if no father in the lives of their children. But the only thing is the happiness that counts, it’s the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. This is the only thing you have to educate a child of truth, of love,” he says.

This is not the only revelation that the singer, who has known fear, she was provoked. Rihanna, with only 32 years of age worldwide, over 280 million records and the like Forbes, the singer is the richest of the world’s assets of 532 million euros, although their last album, Antipublished has spoken three years previously, how much you go to him still heavy on the road and go to the crisis, he prevented during the gala of the Grammy-2016, working on the stage. “I had a panic attack and had to cancel the performance, with the justification problems with the voice, to me, would you have without make-up, hairstyle and everything”, tells the fashion magazine, four years, what is going to happen. “I’m nervous every time I go to the car to go somewhere. A devastating effect. And if I have a red carpet, I put me in an unfortunate way. […] They appear in the camera or in a room full of celebrities still result arms to normal,” says the interpreter. This was one of the reasons that led him to their current home in London, a city in which it is unnoticed through the streets. “I like, because you stretched so that you can expect shit. If I’m out there I’m invisible. And nothing makes me feel better, and be invisible,” he says.

But the British capital is not the only place where Rihanna feels comfortable. The artist as nomad and London, where they creatively, to travel to Paris, the cradle of fashion and your current business Barbados, her country, to be closer to the family, and your favorites from Mexico, where they know how to relax. “I love Mexico, I really need my DNA test,” she joked about their origin.

With his cover in Vogue UKthe interpreter Diamonds the first woman is wearing a durag, is a piece of clothing, the first was a symbol of black slavery and was then Caribbean on the banner of the movement for black power, as a powerful symbol of survival and the completion of Afro. But it is the only thing that has done Rihanna, is history. Last year, when Fenty, your brand, with LVMH, the conglomerate is the biggest luxury in the world, Rihanna was the first woman to lead a company inside of LVMH and the first designer to put black at the tip of a brand of the group. She became the first Ambassador black from Dior and have your brand be a real test for the recording. Your online cosmetics, Fenty Beauty in the value now of around 3000 billion dollars, was of the top brands of make-up was skin 40 tones as a new standard in the industry. And the lingerie, Savage, x-Code, whose value is estimated at 150 million dollars, learned about the planting face of Victoria’s Secret, and in the last week of fashion in New York was the first company that included models of different races, sizes, with disabilities and of different sexual status.