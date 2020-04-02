The race for the health of the Institute of Cancer registrations are now open for the

The Institute of Cancer of São Paulo, and the unit to the office of the Secretary of state for health and the faculty of medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), one of the largest centers for the care of cancer patients in Latin America, it remains in the tender for the 6. The output of the Icesp-run, run and Run for your health.

The event will take place on 17. May, starting at 7 PM with a start at the Praça Charles Miller, in the sports complex of “world wide suicide”, in the capital. For the test, you should collect up to 3 thousand people, aims, the importance of the practice of regular physical activity as a means of prevention of cancer and also as a means of support in the rehabilitation of patients with the diagnosis of the disease.

In addition, the connection between the evidence, for adults and batteries the childrenfor children between the ages of 4 and 13 years old, and has the objective of strengthening the need for care from early childhood through to adult life.

As in previous years, the Icesp-Run account, with routes of 5k and 10k races, in addition to the 5k walk. The proposal, among other things, the General public, bringing together some of the most experienced and well prepared, and encourage you to take the first steps for those who are just getting started, and you can make it to visit a point.

“The exercise often helps to improve the immunity and can also help to reduce inflammation in the body, and improving the composition of the body, bringing benefits for the mind, as well as the increased self-esteem, improved sleep and a greater sense of well-being,” says the surgeon of the digestive system and is a member of the Board of directors of the cancer Institute, Ivan Cecconello.

Prevention

According to the doctor, it is to encourage the role of the unit, more and more to the adoption of a healthy lifestyle with physical activity, such as the great ally, when you talk about prevention, because it can in the fight against obesity and supports the hormonal balance, that may be a risk factor for the development of the disease.

“Our goal for the race is to promote the health. It is a very powerful ability to prevent diseases such as cancer,” says Chammas Roger, the President of the Board of Directors of the Institute.

Those interested in attending can www.corridaicesprun.org.br online on the Website. The financial result of the event will be fully reversed for the promotion of the project support of the research and of the human, at the Institute of Cancer.

“This is a very important event, because it encourages them to health through running and walking, in addition to the fun,” he says to the nurse, and the hallway to the other editions of Joab, Him. “There are a lot of life after the disease. Thank you, Institute of Cancer, thanks to the public Anne Ebbinghaus Carrara marble.