You will be part of a music video by Beyoncé

Bang Showbiz @CARASmexico

The team of singer Beyonce has a casting is aimed at people “all cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders, and age groups” are connected in any way with London for the video for “Brown Skin Girl’.

London is the venue of the next video clip by Beyoncé for her song “Brown Skin Girl”, and in the case of the singer, the expectations are very high.

The team of the star you visit has been discreet in the past few days in various locations in the streets of Catford and Thamesmead, and, according to the newspaper the Daily Mail, Queen B could be a plan, roles, prison fence male is in the vicinity of this last quarter, that several of his employees were seen in the vicinity of the prisons.

In addition, it is already set in motion, a casting connected, supposedly, with the project to search for people “all cultures, nationalities, ethnicities, genders, and age groups” and families show different structures of the traditional, with the single, ‘queer parents’, or have taken, for their shoots. The only requirement is to participate in a distribution of the videos, is also an actor and professional dancer, connected their origin, not in any way to London.

Although the just mentioned, the stars of cinema and catwalk is well-known for their beauty, such as Naomi Campbell or Lupita Nyong’o or Beyoncé to provide stand-by display, various kinds of beauty, in its production of audio-visual, and your final destination would be, the anonymous people the opportunity, if only briefly, its history.

Unfortunately for the fans in london for the artist, it seems that you are going to travel to the British capital, as it is expected that this will only be displayed in the sequences of the video, the roles in the United States.

