♫ TAYLOR SWIFT CHOOSES “BREATHLESS” BY THE CORRS AS THE THEME THAT HAS IFLUIDO

To commemorate the Month of Women’s History, Taylor Swift has compiled a list of 51 songs , with the music of the women who inspired her in her youth.

While the songs are cemented mainly on the territory of the 90’s, the selections of the singer and composer, encompassing a collection of musically diverse artists, from Tonnie Lennox, Stevie Nicks and Melissa Etheridge to B * Witched, TLC, and Liz Phair.

And justifies Taylor:

“At the end of the Month the History of Women, I wanted to make a list of songs and artists that made music that became the soundtrack of my life for a time, a phase, journeys without end in the school bus, get my license and drive alone. , screaming into a hair brush and deciding finally that I also wanted to make music “.

And experience:

“I see these women as my mentors long ago, that taught me how music can really make someone’s life easier and more magical. These teachers guided me melodically, lyrically, spiritually, and emotionally without even knowing it. And although I have not met most of these women, always I will be grateful.”

The highlights of its list include the success of the 1992 4 Non Blondes, “What’s Up?”, Meredith Brooks, “Single Top Ten of 1997”, “B_tch” and the song Grammy-winning Sheryl Crow 1996 If It Makes You Happy” Jewel’s 1995 ‘Hands’, TLC ‘1999 No.1 hit single,’ Unpretty ‘and Corinne Bailey Rae’s 2006’ Like A Star ‘they will also complete the list.

Just a few weeks ago, Swift played with gender norms in their video for “The Man”, in which he put prosthetics, and facial hair to play the role of an entrepreneur is selfish.

This is your list: