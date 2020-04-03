A famous actress wanted to imitate the dancing of Shakira and it was ridiculous!

Without a doubt, Shakira always noted for his talent to singing, but his great ability to dance was also one of the factors that have led us to be who he is today.

In the last days, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a fun video on their social networks in which he tried to imitate the colombian singerbut the result was not so favorable.

Through its official account of Instagram, the actress wanted to recreate one of the characteristic movements of Shakira and his version was so bad that ended up being ridiculous.

In a short video, the famous actress performed a small choreography in which she claimed that it was better that the couple of Gerard Pique when it comes to dancing.

To complete its publication, the actress wrote: what I have gone wrong? I am Shakira in hey, Hips Don’t Lie!. Is that his intention was to imitate the dances they did the singer in one of his hits.

Quickly, the successful actress was more than 585 thousand Likes with these charming images by their attempt to resemble the singer of 43 years.

However, this video made it clear that to overcome a the singer who was born in Barranquilla it takes much more than practice.