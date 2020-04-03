A Georgetown professor invited Kim to your online class and this happened

Can you imagine that your professor of law invite Kim Kardashian to your class of the day? As this just happened in the Georgetown university (well actually it happened via Zoom in the houses of all the students connected by the quarantine.

The professor Marc Howard who teaches ‘Humanity’s forgotten prisoners’ in the University of Georgetown agendó a virtual class as the calendar marked, and to the surprise of his students to connect to the call you are welcomed to a special guest, none other than Kim Kardashian but, surely you’re wondering and how poooor?

Well, just this Sunday, the documentary: The Justice Project, will be broadcast on Oxygen network, which tells about their trip while looking for a title on the right and put your attention on the criminals imprisoned seeking a second chance. (Let’s not forget that Kim from the past year, is starting his involvement in legal issues and even visited the White House).

Your mission with this documentary is also to humanize just as does the teacher with the subjects of his class, hence the connection.

Kim was present for 40 minutes with the students connected from home (you can see in the video that is in your kitchen), talked with students and answered their questions.

Here is the video:

WOW! This professor has just won the title of best-teacher-of-Georgetown and to Kim approves of it, not for nothing has he made space in his agenda.