After surgery of their daughters, Angelina Jolie donates a million to fight COVID-19

After Angelina Jolie revealed, in a touching letter, of the delicate situation that passed through his family to have to deal with the operations of two of his daughters, Zaharaof 15 years, and Shilohof 13, the actress reappeared to join the fight against the health crisis that afflicts the world by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The actress donated one million dollars to the organization No Kid Hungry, in charge of distributing food and aid for the most needy children around the world.

“Starting this week, more than a thousand million children do not go to school all over the world due to closures related to the coronavirus. Many depend on the care and nutrition they receive during the school hours. This includes nearly 22 million small, only in the united States,” said Angelina.Jolie it has always been involved with causes and altruistic and has shown a particular interest in defending issues related to children, that is why it is world-renowned for its great humanitarian work.











The protagonist of the movie Maleficent also made a donation to the Refugee Agency of the UN by the COVID-19 and will send support to the schools that they fund in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia.

Since some years ago, the singer of 44 years funded 10 schools in Cambodia through the Foundation, Maddox Jolie Pitt, created in the name of his eldest son, as well as the school Angelina Jolie for Girls in Kenya and two more in Afghanistan, with the aim of ensuring that their students continue their education during the crisis.

The actress has returned to his public life after relating the surgical intervention to which they had to submit their two daughters. ‘I have spent the last two months going in and out of surgeries with my oldest daughter, and, ago, days, her younger sister also had to go through operating room for an operation of hip’, said in a statement released in the Time magazine for the International Women’s Day on march 8.











© Provided by Who





“They know that I’m writing this, because I respect your privacy, we’ve talked about it and have encouraged me to write it. Understand that go through medical problems, struggling to overcome them and be cured is something to be proud of,” said the actress.Jolie has highlighted in its press release how well they have acted Zaraha and Shiloh and the rest of their children. “These days, I have watched my daughters take care of between them. The younger has learned everything that they were doing the nurses with his sister to be able to do so. I have also seen how all of my girls were in the background of his life and became his priority to his sisters and I felt a great joy”.

