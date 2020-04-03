And it is not as Mystique! Jennifer Lawrence would enter the MCU as a heroine LGBT

With the next stage of Marvel to the point of being released, it is logical to think that the cast is going to be extended, but what is most surprising is that they could bring talent to films from Fox, such is the case of Jennifer Lawrence, would go into the MCU.

Jennifer Lawrence played the mutant, able to change their identity, Mystiquein the second saga of X-Men, along with Michael Fassbender and James Marsden.

But on this occasion it will not be a mutant, because that would be part of the next installment of James Gunn, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

James Gunn is ready to finish the trilogy in a big way, that in addition to completing the history of the original team, is also expected to bring other members of the Guardians of the comics.

The main rumors indicate that it will be Adam Warlock, who was already mentioned at the end of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’, along with Nova and Lylla, but the newest would be Moondragon, a character with a personal connection with one of the five original members of the team.

And Marvel seemingly has planned to be the way in which Jennifer Lawrence will enter the MCU, but it is not the only one that is considered, another name that has been heard is that of Elle Fanning.

As readers of comics know, Moondragon is the lost daughter of Drax, in addition to its connection with the character, is also notable for its relationship with Phyla-Vell, which would be the first member who openly belongs to the LGBT community of the Guardians in the movies.

Phyla-Vell, daughter of Mar-Vell created artificially, it has also been called Quasarso Gunn may give a clue that could appear next to Moondragon in the past.

Whether Lawrence or Fanning stay with the paper, in any case, the process of recording has not yet officially begun in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′, since that Gunn will not begin work on it until it’s completely ‘The Suicide Squad’ for DC.