Angelina Jolie and Kylie Jenner join the struggle against the coronavirus

Updated 27/03/2020 16:17



Continue to sumndose well-known names to the fight against the coronavirus. The last Angelina Jolie and Kylie Jenner that have decided to donate one million euros each to collaborate in any way in the crisis that they are living in all over the world. The fundacin No Kid Hungry and the hospitals of Los angeles they will be the recipients of these grants economic.

The celebrities are showing his facet of ms solidarity with the severe health crisis that plagues the world. The coronavirus est affecting more than 400,000 people around the world and help is little to put a brake on its propagacin. Each gives faces known all over the world seek the formula to contribute its grain of sand in this battle against the Covid-19.

Angelina Joliealways committed to the rights of the child, has donated a million dollars to the Fundacin No Kid Hungry. This organization is dedicated to distributing food to the schools of the united States for children with less resources, had secured a good food in their centers. “Starting this week, more than a thousand million children do not go to school all over the world due to closures related to the coronavirus. Many depend on the care and nutrition they receive during the school hours, including nearly 22 million children in the united States. No Kid Hungry est by efforts to reach as many children as possible”, has claimed the actress through a press release.

For its part, KylieJenner donated the same amount to the hospitals of Los angeles so that they can acquire the necessary materials in the prevention of the propagacin del virus. Masks, face shields and other safety equipment may be within the reach of medical and health as the doctor This Aliabadi, doctor of the smallest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, who has unveiled the donacin of the celebrity through a nice thank you message in his profile of Instagram.

Next to an image starting from both of them, the doctor was thrilled with the solidarity of Kylie, who qualifies for herona by providing the means necessary for those who are in the first line of the battle against the coronavirus. “I am without words, my eyes are filled with tear of happy and my heart est overwhelmed by the gratitude. Ped-a wish to the Universe to gather masks of protecting our brave healthcare workers, and today my dream became a reality. One of my patients, a beautiful angel Living just donate 1,000,000 dollars to help us purchase hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields and other equipment of protection (…) From the bottom of our hearts, THANK you @kyliejenner. You are my herona. This generous donacin help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in l. I love you very much”.