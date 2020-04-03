Angelina Jolie, between a million-dollar donation and the return of their son, Maddox of South Korea

to combat the global pandemic of coronavirus. “Only in the united States there are 22 million children who depend on the food they receive in schools to feed,” he said in a statement to E! News.“data-reactid=”28″>Angelina Jolie always cooperates with humanitarian causes and this one was no exception: the actress donated $ 1 million to to combat the global pandemic of coronavirus. “Only in the united States there are 22 million children who depend on the food they receive in schools to feed,” he said in a statement to E! News.

The protagonist of Maleficent donated the multi-million dollar sum to the organization No Kid Hungry, in charge of distributing food and aid to the most needy children in different parts of the world. In this sense, Jolie stressed on the fact that classes are suspended in many countries, and as a result, children do not get neither lunch nor breakfast.

“More than one billion children in the world do not go to school all over the world due to closures related to the coronavirus and many depend on the care and nutrition they receive during the school hours. This includes nearly 22 million small only in the united States,” said the actress to the average north american.

Maddox recently returned to live with his mother and his brothers, because the university in South Korea in studying suspended the classes.” data-reactid=”47″>The former wife of Brad Pitt is known worldwide for his humanitarian work and his work as special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. In addition to funds personally to ten schools in Cambodia through the Foundation, Maddox Jolie Pitt, created in the name of his eldest son, whom he adopted in that asian country. Also financially supports the school Angelina Jolie to girls in Kenya and two other institutions in Afghanistan. It should be added that according to People magazine, Maddox recently returned to live with his mother and his brothers, because the university in South Korea in studying suspended classes face-to-face.

In addition to trying to alleviate the food crisis, Jolie also promotes distance education during this period of closure of schools, and is working with Unesco to form a Global Coalition of Education that helps the greatest number of children can access educational content.

As well, the actress is added to the list of celebrities who are contributing to the cause through various foundations: according to E! News, Rihanna donated five million dollars and Arnold Schwarzenegger made a donation of a million, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.