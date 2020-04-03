‘Black widow’: Scarlett Johansson describes the film as an unexpected family drama – movie News

The actress returns to get under the skin of Natasha Romanoff in the tape alone of the avenger directed by Cate Shortland.

Fans of the Movie universe of Marvel take asking for a movie alone on Natasha Romnoff for years. Black Widow it is already a reality, but the current pandemic has made that his followers will have to wait still a little more to discover in this chapter of the life of the veteran avenger, played by Scarlett Johansson. The actress returns to get under the skin of the Russian spy one more time to tell what happened after Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War and the interpreter has described the film, directed by Cate Shortland, as a unexpected family drama.

“One of the themes of the film is the family. What is the family? How do we define? How do we define our past? How our family -however it is that we describe – we do become what we are, for good or for evil?”, begins Johansson in Total Film. “I think part of the genius of Kevin Present is that you always think about what you expect the fans of these films and gives them something they never dreamed of. The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is what you least expect. I had to get the idea of what was going to be because it is a great change of tone,” he concludes.

As indicated in the actress, the family unknown to the fans of the Movie Universe Black Widow will be a key part of the film. The protagonist met his parents and sister when she was a little girl and they worked all together infiltrated as spies by pretending to be a clan. Rachel Weisz gives life to Melina (the mother), David Harbour is Alexei Shostakov/Network Guardian (the father), and Florence Pugh Yelena Belova (the sister). In the progress of the film, since we have pidido catch a glimpse of how is the relationship between these characters and also that we will see moments very familiar, like when they all sit down at the table to eat.

On the other hand, Natasha Romanoff already made reference to what she means to the family Avengers: Endgame. In one of the initial moments in which he speaks with Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), she tells him that there was nothing and then got a family, formed by the Avengers. So you have a lot of sense that your tape solo is a drama of these characteristics and so know how important it is for her to those that are part of their quirky family.

Black Widow he had planned his arrival to the movie theaters on the 30th of April, but the crisis of the coronavirus has made its premiere has to be delayed until further notice. For the moment, take a look at its trailer, which you’ll find on these lines.

