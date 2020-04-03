Can you not rest? Look what happened with Beyoncé and these medical Spanish… In full quarantine!

The progress of the coronavirus paralyzed a large part of the globe leaving to see who deserve more attention, more admiration, more care and more applause. Without a doubt, are the doctors and this group decided to do something fun with the queen of contemporary blues: Beyoncé.

So it is that these doctors who worked without rest since the pandemic broke out, it took 30 seconds to loosen the body to the rhythm of Single Ladies of the magnificent Sasha Fierce.

The video shows six health professionals from Spain doing a short performance and then, we suppose, to continue with what is our own because it suits maximum security against the virus. Will there be imagined Honey B. your song a day would sound right there? We don’t think so.

What is certain is that posting to Twitter caused a stir because some of the commentators complained about the 30 seconds of fun that had these doctors. While others, more empathetic, acknowledge that there are that aplaudirlos two times. By the way what makes the Queen of R&B in quarantine?

Many famous used more than ever your social networks in these weeks of confinement but the artist born in Houston it was not part of that media show that came up the most. Far from it he takes refuge in his house, and shares a story that another. Perhaps that also concerned the quarantine.

A few days ago the beautiful singer of R&B he told how he met his source of inspiration in the music, Selena Quintanilla and how you reacted. By that time, the mexican artist was famous for songs like Forbidden Love and I was able fanatizar to adolescents.

“I met Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston. But I didn’t say much to Selena because I was not famous at that time”, recalled that today is icon of women in their gender, the First Lady of Music. “Only I saw her, I greeted her and went on my way,” he closed.