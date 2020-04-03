Coronavirus | Salma Hayek sends message in the midst of his quarantine by the COVID-19 | México | Instagram | NNDC Off Side

Salma Hayek shared with followers on Instagram a message of reflection in the midst of social isolation than the governments of many countries have enacted as a measure to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The mexican actress shared a picture in which she appears sitting in a chair white, recharging his arms on a balcony and looking towards the horizonten and he encouraged his fans to working together through this stage.

“I know most of us are doing everything possible to remain inside and stay away, but at least we are all in this together and thinking of the most vulnerable people” he wrote alongside the snapshot.

It is not known if the image is recent, and not even the place where he had been taken, but as has been foreshadowed, the actress is limiting as much as possible on its outputs, so that could also be in quarantine.

The post Salma Hayek on Instagram is close to reaching the 250,000 “Hearts” and in the comments, the users of this social network is not only praised, but thanked him for sharing his message.

“Stay safe and still washing your hands … you’re gorgeous”, “I love You Salma! Keep safe and healthy!”, “You’re very kind, thank you for sharing”, “Many good but keep in mind those who are not lucky”you can read along to the publication.