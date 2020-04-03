Demi Rose shows his rear to motivate their fans in this quarantine | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful and famous model, Demi Rose, has been shown to their fans the importance of passing a quarantine on several occasions, as he invites us all to take care of yourself and be safe from the coronavirus motivating them with a photo of his rear.

The beautiful girl shared a photo in which we can observe on the shore of the sea wearing his rearguard that has become so popular in a bikini.

In the photo we can see Demi on one of his trips in which he visited the beach, as it is safe located in your house, like all the others with this social distancing.

The young man wants to advice as best as possible to their fans, who have thanked us for the photo with his accustomed likes, leading the publication to 250 thousand likes and thousands of comments where we will appreciate the concern you have for them.

The model wrote: “simple Things that we take for granted. I hope that you are all well out there. I love you. Stay safe”, by encouraging everyone to follow the rules very simple.

Rose has shown that your beauty can make a change and promote the care of a very particular way, as some of the artists share their words, some pictures or videos where you demonstrate that you are taking precautions, but Demi continues to do it his way.

This photograph is one of the most beautiful and coquettish that has shared in these days of quarantine, since its beauty has helped his fans to keep the positivity in these difficult times.

Demi Rose already has its official merchandise, so that you get attention, followers and interactions are becoming more and more important, for what is sure to follow relacionandose with everything that happens in the world.