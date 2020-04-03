Do you want to buy the house that Jennifer Lawrence sells in New York?

The past month of July, the actress of ‘The hunger Games’ he put his home on the Upper East Side for sale, and the price of that set were 13.9 million euros. Yes, after seeing that the operation is complicated, after the summer he decided to lower it to 12.8 (a milloncejo less). But hey, it’s not for those have been able to sell your property. So a few days ago, Lawrence threw the house out the window and turned to slash the price and… this spectacular duplex can be yours, if desembolsas 10, 8 million euros.

It’s almost nothing!

“And why do you want to get rid of this wonder? Because for the past month of October, the actress married Cooke Maroney, a gallery of art that Jennifer gave the yes I want in a romantic ceremony filled with celebrities. Now, the happy couple, he wants to get a new love nest… and you need liquidity.

Spacious and bright living room-dining room of house of Jennifer Lawrence.



Jennifer purchased this incredible penthouse on the Upper East Side in 2016 by 14 million (we will, that this real estate crisis has made him lose money). Built in 380 square feet spread across two floors, the house has three bedrooms, the master suite with dressing room, four bathrooms, a guest toilet, dining room and two lounges. But if all this hasn’t convinced you to make this house dream, waiting to see what best: a terrace, also with two floors, of 280 square metres, in which we can find from comfortable loungers to admire the views of the city or the Hudson river, to a complete outdoor kitchen for the summer, or an outdoor lounge with tv and fireplace included. All of a gem!

Part of the outside terrace.



In the interior, dominated by the white colour on the huge floor to ceiling windows that make the house more luminous and there is that to highlight their very high ceilings of 3.5 meters.

The kitchen is furnished and with all kinds of amenities: modern appliances, furniture in white color of the firm Poggenpohl, wine bar and a refrigerator of the last generation. In addition, the house has a room intended for the entertainment, presided over by a pool.

Complétisima and spacious kitchen.



This amazing penthouse is situated in one of the best areas of New York, in the building, The Laurel Condominium, which it also offers all luxury of details: goalkeeper physical 24 hours a day, swimming pool, garage (from which you can access directly from the apartment), a modern gym and sauna.

Who would not want to live in a house like this? Unfortunately, for its price, is only available to the privileged few.