Dove Cameron imitates the Kardashian sisters in this fun video

Increasingly more celebs who have decided to download the app of the moment, Tik-Tok, and upload videos dancing or making funny interpretations. Jennifer Lopez, Bebe Rexha, Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez, Will Smith and Jessica Alba are just a few of them. And recently has also come to the turn of the the saga star of ‘the Descendants’.

And something that you probably did not know of Dove Cameron is that it’s a great imitator! And this has been discovered thanks to your last video as tik-toker, in which recreates a scene from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ (the successful series of E! that launched to stardom to these controversial celebs).

Does Dove Cameron is a fan of the Kardashian’s? Yes, this video proves it!

‘I’m going to need you to follow me on TikTok because this really took me years… Very important: tiktok : dovecameron’, wrote the actress of 24 years in one of his more recent posts from Instagram to invite your followers to follow your new social network. And what better way to do that than by giving a accurate representation of 3 of the Kardashian sisters?

In the recording we can see the Dove with makeup look very natural and a twist messy and relaxed, in addition to a t-shirt with effect tie-dye and a few sun glasses (with which it plays, depending on if it mimics Kim, Khloé or Kourtney).