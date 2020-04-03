Eugenio Derbez recalls the day that Shakira gave him a kiss on the Latin Grammy | Instagram | Mexico | Video | nndc Off Side

The actor Eugenio Derbez shared a video from its account of Instagram, with which she recalled the day that the singer Shakira gave him a kiss on the edition of the Latin Grammy 2011.

“TBT to when you pre-order your photos and you find the day that Shakira asked me to take a picture with her. What, you don’t believe me? Even the video looks like she is the one who gives me a kiss. Do you not believe me?”wrote celebrity mexican as a description of your clip.

As could be observed in the images, Shakira was in the ceremony of the awards of music. At that time, she won in the category ‘Best pop vocal album female’ and before taking the stage, the colombian kissed her on the cheek to the people who were at your side, including the actor Eugenio Derbez.

The interpreter of “Eyes and” I was so excited that she hugged and kissed the mexican director. He corresponded in the same way and everything was recorded on the Univision network, responsible for transmitting the musical gala.

Finally, Derbez and Shakira recorded their encounter in a photograph. The same that continues to be very commented in social networks. “Do not you came back to bathe after that you hugged him and he kissed you right?”, “You are great my dear Eugenio. Thank you for sharing those moments. God bless you” and “How lucky you are”these are some of the messages.

Eugenio Derbez is not a face unknown in the world of the movie industry and television, the mexican actor it has earned a space in Hollywood productions such as “Man overboard” and “Dora and the lost city”.

