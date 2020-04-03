FINALLY! We discover the greatest secret of Salma Hayek and… it’s Not what you believe!

Salma Hayek has boasted throughout his career a glowing skin and youth that sparked the envy of many women.

Now, for reasons of generosity with his fans, the beautiful mexican decided to share it with all your biggest secret to keep you as a goddess regardless of the passage of the years.

The artist bragged in an interview how well they will make you their tricks of beauty, and confessed that it takes more than one generation by applying such a formula in your family.

The mexican it has always been that dazzles wherever it goes, with your so eloquent and elegant personality becomes the most acclaimed of all the red carpets.

The elegance and good taste, it is one of the features of the best-known of the spectacular star of 53 years.

The renowned personality of Hollywood he admitted that his tricks for the skin may look a bit old and strange, but yet will work very well. It all consists of a mixture of herbs mexican to help you stay radiant.

Thanks to the revelation of Salma Hayeknow there are many women that every morning, apply the ligue of ancient herbs to get the freshness that the actress remains one of its best attributes.