Goodbye Jennifer Lawrence! This would be the actress who would give life to Mystique in the MCU

Now that the Fantastic Four and the X-Men are with Disney and, therefore, officially part of the Avengers at some point in history, it is normal to think that new actors will take the reins of these well-known characters, more now that his latest film with Fox were a failure at the box office. And although it does not seem that this long-anticipated reset will happen soon, strong rumors indicate that we would have the actress indicated for one of the most outstanding papers, Samara Weaving would be Mystique in the MCU.

It is clear that with all of the premieres scheduled, and some currently in recording, such as ‘Eternals’, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, ‘WandaVision’, ‘Sang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Loki’, to mention a few, Marvel Studios will present very soon, and less if the above mentioned series and movies pause your recordings by the coronavirus.

So it is interesting to hear rumors that you already have in the look at the actors he wants for those roles. Many theories have emerged about the possible scenarios where we would see the income of the mutants, but nothing is for sure until it is official. Is it correct to think that the australian of 28 years it is not the only one in the list, but yes the main.

If all goes as the team of Kevin Present wants, Samara Weaving would be Mystique in the MCU, and I would end up being an excellent option, because it is an actress recognized for her roles in ‘The Babysitter’, 2017, ‘Ready or Not’ of 2019 and which will be released this year ‘Snake Eyes’, a spin-off of G. I. Joe.

Fortunately, Marvel Studios has shown us that you can do an excellent job when it comes to presenting their characters on the big screen, not Fox, who for years stopped come as no surprise to fans of the X-Men, and things got worse when, for the fourth time, changed the release date for ‘The New Mutants’.