I pump social! Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus get crazy networks to perform live

United States.- The famous exestrellas Disney, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrushave made ‘exploit‘of emotion to the social networks the meet through a live, in Instagramas its millions of fans have been remembered with joy their moments as ‘Hanna Montanna‘and ‘Alex Russo‘, characters that went on to world fame.

Gomez and Cyrus are no doubt the most famous celebrities and controversies that were born out of Disney, who in one of his epic crossovers gathered to ‘Alex Russo’ in The Wizards of Waverlyplace and ‘Miley’ of Hanna Montannaafter that there arose a great friendship between the two.

For several years, Selena and Miley have not been met, but now with the crisis of the Covid-19 decided to brighten up the quarantine of his followers, and appear together that she has already become the major trend of Twitter, for he did remember the childhood of thousands.

Source: Twitter