¡Imperdible! The valuable contribution that made Beyoncé to help combat the coronavirus, is Not money!

It is no secret that the entire population lives in one of the worst health crises. However, there are those who prefer to take things calmly, with the best style of Beyoncé.

The american singer is located at home, along with Jay-Z and their three children, complying with the quarantine preventive to prevent the spread and propagation of the coronavirus.

Related News

However, a group of doctors has decided that, although they are responsible for the lives of hundreds of people, also deserve a bit of distraction.

In a video that quickly became viral on social networks, you can see several doctors and nurses perfectly protected for treating patients infected with the virus, but with the best attitude in the world.

To the beat of Single Ladies of artist of 38 years, the physicians recorded a fun video of less than a minute, running his version of the famous choreography.

The comments in support and appreciation to the protagonists as well as the special video was not made to wait, although even the the interpreter of Halo it has not been pronounced in this regard. Could it be that he has not seen?

Despite the fact that it is not known that Beyoncé you have made a donation to help alleviate the terrible disease, the truth is that his music seems to be a contribution extremely valuable for those working to curb the outbreak of the virus.