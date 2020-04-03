Is she pregnant? Rihanna confirmed that it will be a mom very soon

There is No doubt that Rihanna it is a global phenomenon. Have fans grown around the world, and all that does is received with much joy.

Though the singer does not normally give details of your personal life, in the last few days made a confession that no one expected: it will be the mother.

The news fell like a baldazo of cold water both for the press and for all their fans. Since the barbadense never before had expressed their desire to have children,

In an interview to Vogue magazine in its british edition, the entrepreneur he said that from here to ten years was going to have at least 4 children.

With or without a partner I’m going to have children. I feel that society will not value as a mother if no father present. When in reality the only thing that’s raising a child, is the love, said the brunette.

In addition, the interpreter of Love on the brain he admitted that he is devoting more time to it and not allowing the stress of daily life exceed.

A few days ago the artist launched a collaboration for the album of the canadian PartyNextDoor what thrilled their fans, who three years ago did not have music news to her.