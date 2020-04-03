It can not be! Look at the details that revealed Scarlett Johansson about her wedding. Really?

Through the various films in which he has participated, Scarlett Johansson has won the hearts of a great number of people. For that reason he decided to open up a little bit more with their fans and shared details of her wedding to the comedian Colin Jost.

After the last year the u.s. and her boyfriend announced their engagement, what remains is to wait for the big ceremony, of which there is still no date set.

So soon, the star of the Avengersrevealed some details of the organization of the same, being cautious with his words.

One of the great loves of the model is your daughter Rose Dorothy, of only 5 years, so detailed that it will take place: “a lovely dress of flowers”.

The interpreter of Story of a marriagein the middle of your conversation with People magazine she said that she would marry “the love of his life”, referring to the writer of the program Saturday Night Live.

For its part, Johansson he noted that his wedding will be “eco-friendly”. Yes, organic: you can’t let that go to waste nothing, or which wasted the resources, he confessed.

When asked how he will explain to his daughter what the ceremony ecological the singer he said: The children of today are very concerned with recycling and with waste control. Sometimes it is my daughter who tells me things like we can’t use straws made of plastic. Things that I never had spoken to him,” he said.