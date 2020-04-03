It can not be! Scarlett Johanson revealed the terrible reason that limited to record the saga Avengers

The role of Black Widow, which he played Scarlett Johanson, is one of the most loved by the fans of The Avengers. Since the presence of a woman so revolutionary was a major paradigm shift for the film scene.

The first appearance of the blondawas in the movie Iron Man 2 and immediately your role captivated all the viewers. From that moment on, the character of Natasha Romanoff, better known as the Black Widow, was crucial for the development of the highly successful saga.

Recently, the actress he confessed that the filming of Avengers: age of Ultrón had a couple of complications, that he was not allowed to develop his character to the fullest.

It turns out that the artist, I had to burn pregnant! So, for the time of filming she was wearing a time of pregnancy is quite advanced. A few months later was born their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

It was for this reason that the star film was complicated at the time of filming. Since their scenes were pure action and fighting.

The producers were forced to hire double of risk for the scenes more difficult and hide the noticeable belly Scarlettin the part of post production.

This news told by the same actress in a recent interview with EW, where she also took the opportunity to highlight how well the treated their colleagues and how they helped whenever they could.