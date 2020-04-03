It revealed! A former Angelina Jolie reveals secret details… it Burns Brad Pitt!

While waiting for the arrival of her son Maddox, who was in South Korea, Angelina Jolie I didn’t know what to do. Because of the worldwide expansion of the coronavirus the young man could not continue their studies in that country. It is in this context that a new event has placed the actress in the realm of news.

The divorce of the renowned actress and Brad Pitt still continues to give of what to speak since the controversy for the final custody of the children they have in common is a subject of controversy.

To add more drama to the situation, an ex of the protagonist of “Innocence interrupted” he wrote in his biography how is the actress in your privacy.

This is the critically-acclaimed actor Val Kilmer, the former partner of Jolie and who played Batman in the movie of 1995, but rose to fame with the character of Jim Morrison in the movie The Doors, Oliver Stone.

While Val and Angelina never confirmed an engagement, formal, it is believed that they had something more than a relationship of colleagues when they shared the set in the movie Alexander, which was filmed in the year 2004.

“When people ask me how is she, I say it is like any other woman, and another superstar, but MORE,” said the artist about the well-known Hollywood celebrity.

However, in these memories Kilmer explained that the relationship with her was “perhaps the most poignant and serious of them all”, which said that something had in the past. Apparently, the film director only generates flattery on the part of their ex-partners, something that Brad Pitt confirmed on more than one occasion.