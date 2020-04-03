“It was positive!”. Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian are frightened by it

April 03, 2020

(21:07 CET)

A little more than a year Kim Kardashian was diagnosed with Lupus, a disease rheumatic that requires him to take a treatment almost daily to control your risks.

After getting an antibody test was diagnosed in what became one of the most important images in the history of the reality tv family.

Kim Kardashian literally crumbled to the results of the analysis.

A horrible feeling

The socialite went to the family doctor after having symptoms very obvious: “I’ve felt tired, nausea and my hands are really swollen. I feel that I’m literally falling apart,” explained Kim.

In addition, it revealed some of the symptoms to his relatives: “it’s Definitely a different feeling to any pain you have had before. I feel this in my bones. Is starting to worry about it really. It is very scary (…) I have to go to the doctor and see what happens because I can’t live this way.”

Lupus and the coronavirus

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian is very frightened by the reaction that you may have this disease, if you catch the coronavirus, it seems that for the moment there is no evidence that a patient’s risk.

Kylie Jenner and the rest of the family have wanted to be with her, from a distance these days and are supporting it at all, because they know they do not act accordingly may end up being fatal.