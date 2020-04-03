Jennifer Lawrence, a fan broke into his home | Instagram

The famous actress Jennifer Lawrence was one of the biggest scares of her life when a womanapparently a fanatic, came to his residence of Beverly Hills while she along with her husband inside.

A big shock was the protagonist of The Hunger Games last Sunday, after a woman of 23 years to get to his home in California.

According to reports the portal TMZ, the woman who is not yet identified came to his house at approximately 21:15 hours of the day Sunday by the main door that apparently did not comply with a key.

You may be interested: Jennifer Lawrence married the weekend with Cooke Maroney

The woman was intercepted a few minutes later and was arrested for having invaded a property, according to police reports.

At the moment it is still unknown whether Lawrence had any contact with the intruder directly.

¡Follow us in our Facebook and get more of the Show!

The woman who came to his home told the authorities that their intention was not to harm the actress and that only I wanted to meet Jennifer Lawrencebut even so she was arrested.

Jennifer lives in a luxurious mansion of approximately $ 8 million that is located in an exclusive neighborhood in Beverly Hills, California, where he lives with his partner Cooke Maroney.

Follow us on Google News, click to our star

There is No doubt that the followers artists can do anything to be close to their idols.

The actress currently has sold its penthouse in New York, which had a value of $ 12 million, but had to lower the floor until you have some inevitable losses.

You can also read: Vanessa Hudgens criticized on Twitter for comments controversial on coronavirus

The apartment lowered his value to the 10.5 milliona figure by which Lawrence would have accepted to be rid of himself because he had certain difficulties to sell it.

When Lawrence purchased it in the year 2016, the value amounted to almost 14 million of dollars.