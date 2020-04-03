Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay are combined in “Don’t Look Up,” for Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence will star in the comedy “Don’t Look Up“that is being prepared by the director Adam McKay for Netflix, reported this Wednesday the digital platform in a press release.

“I am excited to make this film with Jen Lawrence (…). And the fact that Netflix see this film as a comedy to a global audience set the bar high for my team and for me in a way exciting and motivating“said McKay.

“Don’t Look Up”, which will be filmed in April and is expected to arrive on Netflix this year, will tell the story of two mediocre astronomers, who, however, must face the difficult company to warn all of humanity that is approaching an asteroid that will destroy the planet.

“Adam has always had a great sense of the opportunity to make movies-smart, relevant and irreverent that describe our culture”commented the president of the division of films of Netflix, Scott Acropora.

“Even if you, somehow, just by predicting the imminent demise of the Earth, we are excited to add this film to our catalogue before it all comes to an end,” he quipped.

Winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay for “The Big Short” (2015), McKay has shone as a director on tapes such as “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004), “The Big Short” and “Vice” (2018).

It has also become a producer of prestige to be placed between frames in a series as acclaimed as “Succession”.

For its part, Lawrence it is one of the stars of Hollywood most important of the last years.

Winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for the film “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), Lawrence began to dazzle the public at large with the successful saga of “The Hunger Games”.

Her career has included other tapes such as “Winter’s Bone” (2010), “American Hustle” (2013) and “Joy” (2015), three films which won its other three nominations for the Academy awards of Hollywood.

Very well known for their claims of feminists for equality between actors and actresses, Lawrence recently presented the thriller espionage “Network Sparrow“(2018) and “Dark Phoenix“(2019), the latest installment of the films based on the comic “X-Men”.

In the future, Lawrence has a pending release a movie already filmed, and without the title of director Lila Neugebauer, and will also be made to the orders of the director Paolo Sorrentino in the film “Mob Girl”.

AC