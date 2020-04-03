Jennifer Lawrence cheering from the quarantine to the vote-by-mail in the united States | Coronavirus | COVID19 nndc usa

Actress Jennifer Lawrence encouraged this Wednesday, from their confinement by the coronavirus, to which the citizens to vote by mail and support the necessary legislative changes to that may develop in the primary elections in the united States with normality despite the pandemic.

“First of all, I want to show my frank solidarity with all those who have been affected by the pandemic COVID-19 and my most deep gratitude to the emergency workers, and health that you are risking your health every day,” he said in a video of the People magazine.

“The best thing we can do to stop the spread of this virus is to stay home, but there are still a few elections on the horizon, with millions of americans who have not yet deposited their vote in the primaries”, he added Jennifer Lawrence.

Many states have been forced to change the date of their primary elections due to the global crisis unleashed by the coronavirus, which has entirely altered the plans of the democrats to choose who will face the president of the united states, the republican Donald Trumpin the November elections.

Among these states are some with a large population as New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania or Georgia.

In the race for the democratic nomination appears as a favorite the us vice-president Joe Biden, which until the halt of the electoral machinery a democrat by the coronavirus had managed to distance himself from his opponent, senator Bernie Sanders.

Lawrence today urged their followers to visit the website representative.us to find out how you can vote by mail or, in the case that your state does not allow to send the ballot at a distance, find out how to support legislative changes to make it possible.

“It is extremely important: we’re talking about our elections”, closed Lawrence on a campaign, with the tag in the networks #VoteAtHome (vote in house, in English), which has also been supported by the actress Alyssa Milano, or the singer Sia.

Winner of the Oscar for best actress for the film “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), Lawrence began to dazzle the public at large with the successful saga of “The Hunger Games”.

Her career has included other tapes such as “Winter’s Bone” (2010), “American Hustle” (2013) and “Joy” (2015), three films which won its other three nominations for the awards of the Academy of Hollywood.

Very well known for their claims of feminists, Lawrence recently presented the thriller of espionage “Red Sparrow” (2018) and “Dark Phoenix” (2019), the latest installment of the films based on the comic “X-Men”.

In the future, Lawrence has a pending release a movie already filmed and without the title of director Lila Neugebauer, will also be made to the orders of the director Paolo Sorrentino in the film “Mob Girl”, and will work with Adam McKay on the comedy for Netflix, “Don’t Look Up”.

