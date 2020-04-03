Jennifer Lawrence manages to sell his luxurious penthouse in New York city for 10 million

The american actress Jennifer Lawrence start this new week congratulations. In the last few hours it has been known that the protagonist of The Hunger Games has managed to break off one of its luxurious apartments that has, in the center of New York. However, the actress has had to give up an important part of reducing the floor until you have some inevitable losses.

Bought him in 2016 for nearly 14 million

The luxurious penthouse is nothing less than Manhattan, in the well-known Upper East Side, one of the most luxurious of the north american city. There, he decided to buy an apartment in August 2016, for a value that amounted to almost 14 million euros. It seems that I do not use it much as it was last summer when I put it on sale for something less than your purchase price: 12.5 million euros.

Until just a few days ago, this luxurious penthouse within the reach of very few remained on sale. However, in the final hours of the announcement has disappeared indicating that it has a new owner. This person privileged would have taken advantage of a great opportunity in the luxury market since the apartment lowered his value up 10.5 million, a figure that Lawrence would have agreed to discard the same.

Enviable 360-degree views of New York

The duplex penthouse of Jennifer Lawrence is practically a movie already that has all kinds of benefits. Among them, an access to the latest, since it involves entry via a lift with a lock and a lobby private. Of their 1,200-square-foot space highlights their views to the skyline of New York where you want to contemplate, thanks to its large windows.

In addition, it features a two-story deck, living room with fireplace and a fitted kitchen without skimping on resources. You can also take advantage of the time doing exercise with a fitness centre, a games room and even a theatre in the same building, where you will find a full time concierge, to the service of the neighbors.

It is not his only property in the city

The reasons why Jennifer Lawrence has decided to part with this jewel are not known, although it is true that the actress has not wanted to leave the city. In 2017 already bought another apartment in Tribeca, which still has not been installed since have it rented at a price that is around € 24,000 a month.

As you can see, what personalities best known in the united States are concerned, the properties come and go according to make use of them and not by the comforts that you may have. Be that as it may, it seems that the actress prefers not to keep too many properties and focus on his successful career. In the last few days announced that it will host the Don’t Look Updirected by Adam McKay and can be seen in the platform series Netflix.