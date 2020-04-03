Jennifer Lawrence skinny jeans with animal-print coat in New York

If there is a reason for not wanting the Autumn/Winter season runs out that is Jennifer Lawrence. And is that the actress has managed to make the most of the cold days at the time of dress, giving with outfits as discussed and inspiring as it takes you on the red carpet.

With a game of proportions lucky and with a domain that old art that is the high low, that is to say, to combine garments of luxury brands with other low cost of a clever way to give with flattering looks, functional and, in addition, photogenic, the Oscar winner has achieved all of this in each one of the looks that we’ve seen him in his new life as a newly married in New York.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York, with her husband, Cooke Maroney. © AKGS

Their combat boots of The Row, without braids and with platform thick, have been the subject of several of her outfits, as well as the coats oversize and those shoes granny with which he saw one night by the Big Apple and that gave us new reasons to consider the heel Louis XV as a next purchase.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York with shoes Bottega Veneta © Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence has been photographed again through the streets of New York together with her husband, Cooke Maroney -whom she married last October – and his look, once again, did not disappoint.

In this opportunity, the protagonist of The Hunger Games took a few skinny jeans by J Brand that led to some military bootsand not of The Row but other than more traditional look of Dior, white t-shirt, jacket gray, also military-inspired with gold buttons to the front and above, a coat hairy-patterned feline of J. Crew.

With this look, Lawrence gives us a series of keys to give a new life to basic apparel as can be skinny jeans black and a simple white t-shirt. The matching jacket with coat took all the points as a set of layers that points to the classic formula sweater under a jacket, and the choice of something as sober as a model of military-inspired and combine it with something more exotic and lush as a coat with animal print and also texture, it was also a success.