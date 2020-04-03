Jennifer Lawrence sold his penthouse in New York for 10.6 million euros

Related news

Jennifer Lawrence (29 years old) is constantly changing from aires. Continuous filming all around the world make it that the actress does not have a fixed place to live. Although in general, as the rest of the stars in the sky hollywood, the interpreter moves by The Angels when your job is on the West Coast New York when you have to carry out their professional work in the american East Coast.

Kitchen of the penthouse that Jennifer Lawrence has sold in New York.

Compass

It has been precisely there, in the Big Apple, where Lawrence has performed its last movement financial. The oscar-winning actress has sold for $ 12 million (about 10.6 million euros), a spectacular penthouse (attic) located on the Upper East Side of New York, the neighborhood’s most expensive and elitist of the city where the dollar per square foot is one of the highest in the world. Despite all of this, the business has not been profitable for the protagonist of The hunger gamesbecause it has gotten rid of this imposing building for a lower price than you acquired it in the year 2016.

Terrace at two heights.

Compass

Effectively, Jennifer Lawrence purchased this property makes now about four years and paid for it the not inconsiderable amount of 15.6 million dollars (Eur 14.4 million). Just a few years after what he has had to sell with a discount of more than 3.5 million, to 12 million -of which are reported in operation-some 10.6 million euros to the current change.

The attic is one of the most emblematic buildings of Manhattan and you can only access it through a private elevator whose owners are the only ones in possession of the key. The penthouse account with three large rooms and best of all: visits of 360 degrees of the entire city, including the impressive skyscrapers and, of course, the huge Central Park.

In total, there are 370 square meters of housing. The main room is a suite with large windows through which enters a privileged natural light. In addition, the house has a terrace with two heights that allows for even more privacy, and other views of the city. The building has all the comforts of a property of this level: full time concierge, fitness facilities, a games room and even a private theater, exclusive only to the residents who pay the high community that are required on a monthly basis.

