Jennifer Lawrence stars in “Don’t Look Up,” for Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence it is one of the celebrities Oscar-winning who join the projects Netflix to announce its role protagonico in “Don’t Look Up”.

The comedy the company’s streaming will star 29-year-old in a film written and directed by Adam McKay, known for such works as “The Big Short” and “Vice”.

The plot focuses on two astronomers of low-level made a tour in the media to warn that an asteroid is about to Land.

“I am very excited to make this film with Jen Lawrence. She is what people in the SEVENTEENTH century used to call an act of dynamite,” said McKay in a statement.

And the fact that Netflix see this film as a comedy world sets the bar high for me and my team in ways that are exciting and motivating

The film comanzará their shoot in the coming month of April.

