Kim Kardashian, Shaquille O’neal and other celebrities decided to enter the virtual classroom

After thousands of schools and universities were forced to adhere to e-learning and on-line, many teachers have been using Zoom and other video programs to connect with students and teach subjects virtually, where they have received the surprise visit of some celebrities.

While the students confined to their homes have been taking their classes on-line, some have received visits from guest stars famous ranging from Kim Kardashian to star Shaquille O’neal.

At the beginning of this week, Kim Kardashian surprised the students during an online class at the University of Georgetown.

“It was great to speak with Dr. Marc Howard while he was teaching his course”, wrote Kim on Instagram Stories a few days before it debuts its documentary Oxygen. Some of the men in the chat were jailed previously for decades as Momolu Stewart, who recently got out of jail.

It turns out that Kim is just the beginning of a growing list of celebrities to serve as guest speakers or special guests.

A professor of the School of Journalism at UT Austin shared a photo of Matthew McConaughey talking with their students. “Special guest in our chat of the school of Zoom”, wrote on Twitter. “This is surreal”.

McConaughey came to a meeting of professors at the University of Texas, Austin, professor, journalist Robert Quigley, pointing out that it was all “surreal”.

The user TikTok Jessica Saucedo sent a DM to the host “Bachelor” Chris Harrison asking if he would speak with his Ethics of Love and Marriage, and what he did, joking that it was “the most dramatic”.

Athletes join the virtual classes

The famous athletes have also joined in the fun the particular classes.

Another who also took part in a surprise virtual classes was the legend of the NBA Shaquille O’neal, who joined a virtual class from first grade to surprise the children as only he can.

The students of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville were surprised when football legend Peyton Manning entered his class in line.

The athlete from the NFL, he shared words of encouragement and tips on how to keep the volunteer spirit even when the campus has been closed due to safety precautions COVID-19.

