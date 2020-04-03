Kourtney Kardashian slapped him so strong to Kim who spotted the wall of makeup

Kim Kardashian, star of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, came to blows with her sister Kourtney

Things had not been so difficult between the sisters Kardashian like what we saw in these days: Kourtney became so angry with Kim that hit her and the face of the businesswoman was marked on the wall from the blow that gave him in the face.

That fight became epic in social networks was surprised its millions of fans around the world, who never miss a chapter of the famous reality show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," broadcast by E! Entertainment .

This clash of slapping and big words left in shock to the audience and to your sisters there present, Khloé and Kendall, who did not know what to do at the time of the lawsuit.

In addition to witnessing, perhaps, one of the most strong of the reality, many were witnesses of that Kim was hit on the wall and left her rouged face marked on the white wall of his mansion.

While Khloé was being separated, they continued punching and Kim was heading to her room.

Or tapão nas fuças gives Kim Kardashian meudeus pic.twitter.com/XKj0PeC0TW — BCharts (@bchartsnet) April 3, 2020

This television show has captivated so many of them that a wave of memes sucitó in the networks, with web users made a mockery of the agarrón, which arose when Kourtney realized that his sisters Kim and Khle to had spied.

It is worth mentioning that Kourtney continues in his position of not wanting to continue on the show.

According to Mirror, Kim Kardashian held a call on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and revealed:

“It was pretty intense. I feel that it has been a great resentment of Kourtney and that she feels that she really does not want to film more, so that is not the type of person who takes a decision and say: ‘okay, boys, I’m not going to shoot’, but she came to work with an attitude every day, somehow desquitaría with everyone from laproducción, to us and really does not take that decision”.