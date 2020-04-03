Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian shut down their business due to the coronavirus

“Due to the constraints of current health in California, the storage centre that we use is closing temporarily. While our website remains available to accept orders, our delivery center can not guarantee the dates of delivery at this time.

“Your order will receive the highest priority as soon as we can resume shipping. For any order placed after 16 march 2020, our return policy has been updated to allow our customers to cancel orders not sent in any time for a full refund,” reads the document shared by separate KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics on Twitter.

To Our KKW Beauty Family: The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

March 23, 2020

This is the first time that the companies of the middle sisters are in financial trouble. Since they launched their respective lines of cosmetics have been on the rise, both by creating new companies, Kylie with his new company products for the skin, Kylie Skin and Kim with her clothing line for the outline of the body, SKIMS.