Kylie Jenner Cosmetics manufacture of soap disinfectant

The entrepreneur and influencer, Kylie Jenner has taken advantage of its alliance with the signature Coty (brand that acquired any part of its undertaking) to counteract the health crisis created by the COVID-19 with the production of disinfectant soap to be distributed in hospitals in southern California.

The little sister of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, recently was also the cause of controversy due to that thanks to the declaration of dr. Thais Aliabadi, knew that Jenner had donated over a million dollars and inputs health as masks and other instruments to hospitals to fight against the coronavirus.

However, this action responds to the need of the cosmetics firm of Jenner called Kylie Cosmetics, for help in this global crisis. The young millionaire was joined a few months ago with the company Coty, whose conglomerate obtuvoel 51% of the shares. This initiative will help not only to expand the firm, but to improve the quality and production of the products.

According to figures from THE UNIVERSAL, the united States is the country most affected, through the 200 thousand cases in the country. That’s why, Jenner and Coty have teamed up to produce soap disinfectant, which, according to the middle of Vanity Fair, will be distributed in hospitals in southern California, right where you live the entrepreneur. According to the magazine, this product will go to workers and staff who work in emergency services as well as to the employees who need it.

Remember that in order to stop the spread of the virus you should wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and do it regularly, i.e. several times a day. Also keep at home is the best solution for the virus does not spread and, above all, to respond to indications of the authorities of your country.