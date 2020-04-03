Mason Disick confirms that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ended AGAIN!

In the weeks since emerged strong rumors that claimed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had decided to give them a new opportunity to your love story.

As the businesswoman of beauty had attended with the famous rapper to an exclusive after-parties to the delivery of the Oscars 2020. In addition, Kylie Jenner surprised on social networks to boast a romantic detail that you received on Valentine’s day: someone has filled your house of sunflowers (her favorite flower) and organized a romantic dinner for two, with lighting and very special, in a corner of your home. The answer of Travis Scott in the face of this? The american singer gave like to the publication, stoking rumors of a possible reconciliation of love between them.

If that weren’t enough, a few days ago Kylie shared a photo of memory of the first appointment you had with Travisin a match of the playoffs of the NBA in 2017. In addition, the tv star posed constantly with the tennis that Scott has designed for Nike and even in bathing suit!

But, despite all these clues that seem to prove that these celebs had returned, recently Mason Disick (son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick) just to confirm that they never returned or that have been terminated again…