Miley and Hailey Bieber did a tutorial for makeup for your quarantine

Have you ever imagined that Miley and Hailey join in a tutorial of makeup?

The quarantine made it possible, Miley opened up a channel (temporarily on her Instagram called Bright Minded in the that is inviting to your celebs favorite share a variety of content such as classes and talks.

Up to now, has interviewed people such as Demi Lovato, Amy Schumer, and Lauren and Cameron’s Love Is Blind.

For this edition, Miley invited Hailey Bieber to do a tutorial for makeup to go out, what we know by the time “partying” sounds very far-but if you have not yet made holidays virtual FaceTime with your best friends, this tutorial (and makeup) are the perfect excuse to organize it.

While Miley talked about their choices of outfits, Hailey Bieber said that whether we go to dinner, a drink or go out for a date night, he said that it always keeps your makeup routine quick and easy. “I still don’t feel that I am the type of person who is so good sitting in the mirror for 45 minutes and doing a [mirada de maquillaje] complete”, said Bieber to Cyrus (#relatable).

See them talk about makeup, their outputs and the sneak peek that Miley shared in her room, well worth it completely for the next time you find yourself in Instagram and not know what to see.