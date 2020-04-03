Millie Bobby Brown learned the american accent watching Hannah Montana

The star of “Stranger Things” revealed to Cyrus that I was obsessed with “Hannah Montana,” during the live programme on Instagram of the singer’s “Bright Minded”.

What you loved Hannah Montana? Because you’re not the only one.

Millie Bobby Brown told Miley Cyrus about their fanaticism for the show during the episode of last Monday’s live program of Cyrus Bright Minded. In fact, the star of Stranger Things he said that he learned to speak with the american accent watching Disney.